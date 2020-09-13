Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after buying an additional 471,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

