Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.35% of Manhattan Associates worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.