Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 121 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.81. 863,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

