Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,394 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,117. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.