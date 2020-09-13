Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,675 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 17,232,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

