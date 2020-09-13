Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,683 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.70. 9,626,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

