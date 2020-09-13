Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,458 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Ventas by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,108. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.