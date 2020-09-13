Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,955 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,450,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.21. The company had a trading volume of 372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.