Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,433 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 1,040,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

