Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.49. 2,423,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,179. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.