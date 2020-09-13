Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

PSX stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,696. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

