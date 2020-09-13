Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stag Industrial Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

