Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 319.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

