Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

