Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Descartes Systems Group Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 451,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 134,925 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.