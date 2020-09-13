Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Corp Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REX stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 255.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

