QunQun Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.71 million and $136,940.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

