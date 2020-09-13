Rachel Beagles Acquires 9,474 Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Rachel Beagles acquired 9,474 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £17,905.86 ($23,397.18).

WTAN stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.46. Witan Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

