Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $666.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $666.79 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 1,998,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,952. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

