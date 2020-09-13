Rackspace Technology, Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) quiet period will end on Monday, September 14th. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.