Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:RQIH opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.56 ($2.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.52.

In other news, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £544,289.20 ($711,210.24). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £382,500 ($499,804.00).

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

