Rank Group’s (RNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $480.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.85. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rank Group will post 1412.601684 EPS for the current year.

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.