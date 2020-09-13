Raymond James Analysts Give Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) a C$5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million and a PE ratio of -76.20.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Mullane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,150.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

