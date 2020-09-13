Raymond James Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.20

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$1.20 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCW. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.13.

Shares of TCW opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.70 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

