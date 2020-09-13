Raymond James Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$41.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.36%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

