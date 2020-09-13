Raymond James Raises Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$58.00

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DSG opened at C$70.97 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$38.65 and a one year high of C$82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 145.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.00.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

