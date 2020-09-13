Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

