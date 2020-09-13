Raymond James Reiterates C$1.90 Price Target for Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN)

Raymond James set a C$1.90 price objective on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Adventus Zinc stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a PE ratio of -28.57. Adventus Zinc has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.60.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

