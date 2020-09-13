Raymond James Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

