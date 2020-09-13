Raymond James Trims Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Target Price to C$12.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

Shares of IPL opened at C$13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.25.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.859017 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

