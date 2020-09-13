Raymond James Trims Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$71.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.49 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.