Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 514.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 360.0%.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

