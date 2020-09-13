Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,904,384 shares in the company, valued at C$96,263,758.84.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.79. 564,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,571. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Real Matters Inc has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

