Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,898,384 shares in the company, valued at C$95,934,162.34.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.79. 564,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,571. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Real Matters Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

