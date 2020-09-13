RED Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. RED has a total market cap of $330,280.45 and approximately $8,540.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000659 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

