Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $645,937.60 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00.

RDFN opened at $48.36 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

