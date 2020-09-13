RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

