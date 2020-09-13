Renasant Corp. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

