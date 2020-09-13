Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.38 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

NYSE:SHW opened at $708.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $712.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.