Research Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

