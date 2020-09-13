Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

