Reviewing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.18 -$131.90 million N/A N/A NI $270.78 million 1.26 $26.40 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% NI 8.93% 8.24% 4.60%

Risk and Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maiden and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than NI.

Summary

Maiden beats NI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

