Reviewing Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Progress Software (NYSE:PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08% Oracle 26.13% 79.17% 11.16%

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Progress Software pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Progress Software has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oracle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Progress Software is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 3.79 $26.40 million $2.29 15.28 Oracle $39.07 billion 4.48 $10.14 billion $3.46 16.47

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progress Software and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oracle 1 17 8 0 2.27

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $58.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Oracle.

Summary

Oracle beats Progress Software on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

