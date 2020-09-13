Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,992 ($65.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,707.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

