RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 974.4% in August

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 974.4% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RISE Education Cayman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $5.38 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.