RIVERNORTH DO/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPP)

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by 899.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:OPP opened at $14.38 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

