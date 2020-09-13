RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

