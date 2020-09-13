RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

