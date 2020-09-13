RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.17.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

