Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RIV opened at $15.81 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

